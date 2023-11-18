The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) will play the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Information

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 127th 73.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 343rd 28.0 Rebounds 28.3 335th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 4.6 356th 307th 11.4 Assists 11.2 319th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 15.1 355th

