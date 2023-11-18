The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) face the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Winthrop went 12-3 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 335th.

Last year, the 73.8 points per game the Eagles averaged were just 3.0 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).

Winthrop had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Eagles ceded 69.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 in road games.

At home, Winthrop drained 0.7 more treys per game (9.4) than in road games (8.7). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (37.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule