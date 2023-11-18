Should you bet on Teuvo Teravainen to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in six of 16 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Teravainen averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.7%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 3 3 0 11:56 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

