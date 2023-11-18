South Carolina vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEC play pits the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup.
South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|54.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|53.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
South Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- South Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
- Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
