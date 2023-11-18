South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via Peacock.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|350th
|62.9
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
