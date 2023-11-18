The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on Peacock.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Peacock

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.
  • South Carolina Upstate went 12-6 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Gophers finished 309th.
  • The Spartans scored just 2.3 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71).
  • South Carolina Upstate put together an 11-1 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
  • South Carolina Upstate drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Carolina University W 106-48 G.B. Hodge Center
11/15/2023 @ East Carolina W 83-81 Minges Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees - G.B. Hodge Center

