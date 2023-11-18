The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.

South Carolina Upstate went 12-6 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Gophers finished 309th.

The Spartans scored just 2.3 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71).

South Carolina Upstate put together an 11-1 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.

At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).

South Carolina Upstate drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule