The college football slate in Week 12 is sure to please. The outings include the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Michie Stadium

Fubo Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-3)

Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-1.5)

