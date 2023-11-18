Will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has scored in three of 16 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:53 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

