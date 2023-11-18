Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-4) meet at UNF Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats
- Two of Presbyterian's four games with a set total have hit the over.
- The Blue Hose are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Presbyterian has covered the spread more often than Northwestern State this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-1-0, as opposed to the 2-2-0 mark of Northwestern State.
Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Presbyterian
|77.2
|153.4
|66.6
|145.8
|139
|Northwestern State
|76.2
|153.4
|79.2
|145.8
|151.5
Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends
- The Blue Hose average just two fewer points per game (77.2) than the Demons give up (79.2).
Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Presbyterian
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Northwestern State
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits
|Presbyterian
|Northwestern State
|2-0
|Home Record
|1-1
|2-0
|Away Record
|0-2
|1-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-0-0
|85.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.5
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.5
|0-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-1-0
