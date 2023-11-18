The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-4) meet at UNF Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats

Two of Presbyterian's four games with a set total have hit the over.

The Blue Hose are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Presbyterian has covered the spread more often than Northwestern State this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-1-0, as opposed to the 2-2-0 mark of Northwestern State.

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 77.2 153.4 66.6 145.8 139 Northwestern State 76.2 153.4 79.2 145.8 151.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose average just two fewer points per game (77.2) than the Demons give up (79.2).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 3-1-0 2-2-0 Northwestern State 2-2-0 3-1-0

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits

Presbyterian Northwestern State 2-0 Home Record 1-1 2-0 Away Record 0-2 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 2-0-0 Away ATS Record 2-0-0 85.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.5 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.