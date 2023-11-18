Oregon State vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) are just 2.5-point favorites at home versus the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each squad features a strong offense, with the Beavers 14th in points per game, and the Huskies fifth. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington matchup.
Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-130
|+108
Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Washington is 4-5-1 ATS this season.
Oregon State & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the Pac-12
|+180
|Bet $100 to win $180
