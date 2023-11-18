Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

In four of 16 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 16 games this year, Necas has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 16 games played.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Necas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 12 Points 2 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

