Player prop bet options for Sebastian Aho, Sidney Crosby and others are available when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has scored 13 points in 13 games (four goals and nine assists).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 0 1 5

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 16 games, with six goals and seven assists.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Martin Necas has scored five goals and added seven assists through 16 games for Carolina.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Crosby has collected 10 goals and 10 assists in 15 games for Pittsburgh, good for 20 points.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 3 1 4 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Kings Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Ducks Nov. 7 1 0 1 4

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Jake Guentzel has helped lead the attack for Pittsburgh this season with six goals and 13 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Kings Nov. 9 1 0 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 1 1 3

