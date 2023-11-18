How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Hurricanes and Penguins meet on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 18th in goals against, allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 51 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 24 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|13
|4
|9
|13
|8
|4
|52.5%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|16
|6
|7
|13
|10
|6
|48%
|Martin Necas
|16
|5
|7
|12
|9
|5
|39.7%
|Brady Skjei
|16
|2
|10
|12
|4
|5
|-
|Teuvo Teravainen
|16
|9
|1
|10
|2
|3
|49.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins give up 2.8 goals per game (42 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Penguins' 53 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 11th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|15
|10
|10
|20
|13
|11
|60.5%
|Jake Guentzel
|15
|6
|13
|19
|7
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|15
|8
|9
|17
|14
|15
|51.4%
|Erik Karlsson
|15
|5
|11
|16
|12
|6
|-
|Bryan Rust
|15
|9
|6
|15
|8
|8
|100%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.