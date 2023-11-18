Georgia vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), boasting the ninth-ranked run offense in the country, will take the field against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) and the 19th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are favored, by 10.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup.
Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-465
|+350
Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Georgia has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Tennessee has covered six times in nine games with a spread this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
