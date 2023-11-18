Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Syracuse Orange match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Yellow Jackets. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (-6.5) Toss Up (53.5) Georgia Tech 32, Syracuse 23

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yellow Jackets have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Yellow Jackets have five wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Yellow Jackets have played nine games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Georgia Tech games this season has been 56.6, 3.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orange have a 32.3% chance to win.

The Orange are 3-6-0 ATS this year.

Syracuse has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this season (0-3).

In theOrange's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

The average point total for the Syracuse this year is 1.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Yellow Jackets vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 32 31.3 36 32.8 28.4 28.6 Syracuse 24.9 22.3 33.2 14.2 13.8 34.8

