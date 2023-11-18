Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) squaring off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 60.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 60.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Old Dominion has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

