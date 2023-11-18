Saturday's contest that pits the Furman Paladins (2-1) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

The Paladins head into this game on the heels of a 71-68 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 71, Coastal Carolina 66

Other SoCon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Paladins put up 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (171st in college basketball). They had a -18 scoring differential.

In conference games, Furman put up fewer points per contest (59) than its season average (63.3).

The Paladins posted 70.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, they averaged 56.4 points per contest.

Furman allowed 59.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.7 fewer points than it allowed in away games (68.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.