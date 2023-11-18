The Furman Paladins (2-1) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers scored an average of 70 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 63.9 the Paladins allowed to opponents.

Coastal Carolina went 10-0 last season when giving up fewer than 63.3 points.

Last year, the Paladins scored only 4.8 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).

When Furman totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 6-3.

Coastal Carolina Schedule