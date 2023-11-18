In the contest between the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Clemson 33, North Carolina 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Clemson vs. North Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Tigers are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Tigers games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, nine higher than the average total in Clemson games this season.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Tar Heels games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average total in North Carolina games this year is the same as the 59.5 point total for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.3 21.2 38 19.7 18.8 23.5 North Carolina 39.9 25.5 40.7 24 41.5 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.