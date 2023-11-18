South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charleston County, South Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 17
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.