CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Elon Phoenix versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is one of two games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that has a CAA team on the court.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Campbell Camels
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ACC Network Extra
