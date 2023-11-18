Will Brett Pesce score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Pesce has zero points on the power play.

Pesce's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO 10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

