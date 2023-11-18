Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 22:00 on the ice per game.

Burns has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 16 games this season, Burns has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Burns has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 16 games played.

Burns has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Burns Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 6 Points 1 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

