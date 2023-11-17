The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the High Point Panthers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Wofford vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, 8.6 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.

Wofford had a 12-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Panthers scored just 0.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Terriers allowed (65).

High Point went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65 points.

The Panthers made 51% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

The Terriers shot 35.9% from the field, 19.8% lower than the 55.7% the Panthers' opponents shot last season.

Wofford Schedule