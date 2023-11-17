How to Watch Winthrop vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (1-2) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Gardner-Webb vs Weber State (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Presbyterian vs Maine (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.
- Winthrop had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crusaders ranked 306th.
- Last year, the Eagles put up only 1.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Crusaders allowed (72.6).
- Winthrop had a 14-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (71.0).
- The Eagles surrendered 69.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).
- Winthrop sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.0% at home and 37.9% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Brevard
|W 98-44
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Drexel
|L 74-72
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Elon
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.