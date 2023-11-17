The Winthrop Eagles (1-2) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.

Winthrop had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crusaders ranked 306th.

Last year, the Eagles put up only 1.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Crusaders allowed (72.6).

Winthrop had a 14-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (71.0).

The Eagles surrendered 69.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).

Winthrop sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.0% at home and 37.9% on the road.

