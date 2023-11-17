The Phoenix Suns' (5-6) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Friday, November 17 matchup with the Utah Jazz (4-7) at Delta Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Suns claimed a 133-115 win over the Timberwolves. Devin Booker put up 31 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Suns.

The Jazz head into this matchup on the heels of a 115-99 victory over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Jordan Clarkson's team-leading 30 points paced the Jazz in the win.

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Drew Eubanks C Questionable Back 6 5.3 2 Devin Booker SG Questionable Calf 32 6 8 Bradley Beal SG Questionable Back

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 236.5

