The DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 11:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Information

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

  • Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Carolina vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 64.3 339th
342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th
109th 13.9 Assists 11.1 324th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.5 249th

