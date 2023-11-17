The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) will visit the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up 15.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Royals allowed their opponents to score (68.6).

South Carolina Upstate went 7-7 last season when giving up fewer than 59 points.

Last year, the Royals recorded just 4.4 fewer points per game (59) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).

Queens (NC) went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.

The Royals made 35.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 27.2 percentage points lower than the Royals given up to their opponents (52.9%).

South Carolina Upstate Schedule