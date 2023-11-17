The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This game is at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks shot 40.3% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
  • South Carolina compiled a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.
  • The Gamecocks' 64.3 points per game last year were 13.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons gave up.
  • South Carolina put together a 2-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina averaged 5.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than away (68.3).
  • At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.0.
  • At home, South Carolina made 6.8 treys per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 Virginia Tech W 79-77 Spectrum Center
11/13/2023 VMI W 74-64 Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 DePaul - Desert Diamond Arena
11/28/2023 Notre Dame - Colonial Life Arena
12/1/2023 George Washington - Colonial Life Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.