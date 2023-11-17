Presbyterian vs. Maine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Maine Black Bears (2-2) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) play in a matchup with no set line at UNF Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Maine Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats
- In Presbyterian's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
- Against the spread, the Blue Hose were 12-17-0 last season.
- Maine put together a 16-8-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-17-0 mark of Presbyterian.
Presbyterian vs. Maine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maine
|68.5
|131.7
|69.7
|139.2
|138.1
|Presbyterian
|63.2
|131.7
|69.5
|139.2
|132.1
Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends
- The Blue Hose averaged 6.5 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).
- Presbyterian put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.
Presbyterian vs. Maine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maine
|16-8-0
|12-12-0
|Presbyterian
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
Presbyterian vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Maine
|Presbyterian
|8-4
|Home Record
|5-9
|5-12
|Away Record
|0-15
|6-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-12-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.8
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
