The Maine Black Bears (2-2) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) play in a matchup with no set line at UNF Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023

4:00 PM ET

Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

In Presbyterian's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Against the spread, the Blue Hose were 12-17-0 last season.

Maine put together a 16-8-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-17-0 mark of Presbyterian.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 68.5 131.7 69.7 139.2 138.1 Presbyterian 63.2 131.7 69.5 139.2 132.1

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose averaged 6.5 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).

Presbyterian put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 16-8-0 12-12-0 Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0

Presbyterian vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Presbyterian 8-4 Home Record 5-9 5-12 Away Record 0-15 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

