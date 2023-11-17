Presbyterian vs. Maine November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) meet the Maine Black Bears (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Maine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)
- Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Presbyterian vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maine Rank
|Maine AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|63.2
|347th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|359th
|27
|Rebounds
|30
|278th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
