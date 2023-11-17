When the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) and Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) play at State Farm Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Trae Young and Joel Embiid will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Knicks on Wednesday, 116-114. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 28 points (and added three assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bogdan Bogdanovic 28 3 3 2 1 4 Jalen Johnson 18 5 0 0 2 4 Saddiq Bey 16 2 2 2 0 2

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's numbers for the season are 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.

Dejounte Murray is putting up 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 boards per game.

Clint Capela is posting 10.5 points, 1.0 assists and 10.8 boards per game.

De'Andre Hunter puts up 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

