The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) on November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The 76ers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

The Hawks average 8.1 more points per game (120.3) than the 76ers give up (112.2).

Atlanta is 6-3 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are scoring 120 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 120.5 points per contest.

Atlanta is giving up 118.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.

In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.5 more three-pointers per game (13) than in away games (12.5). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Hawks Injuries