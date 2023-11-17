The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Hawks 117

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 1.5)

76ers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-1.1)

76ers (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The Hawks (4-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 36.3% less often than the 76ers (8-3-0) this season.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 16.7% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (66.7%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to top the total in 63.6% of its games this season (seven of 11), the same percentage as Atlanta and its opponents (seven of 11).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-3, while the 76ers are 1-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are allowing 117.2 points per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well offensively, putting up 120.3 points per contest (third-best).

Atlanta is grabbing 44.6 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league). It is ceding 42.0 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Hawks rank 10th in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.

Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA with 15.0 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 15.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Hawks are draining 12.7 threes per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.7% three-point percentage (16th-ranked).

