The Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) hit the court at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The game has no set line.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Furman Betting Records & Stats

Furman covered 19 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Coastal Carolina (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 61.3% of the time, 22.8% less often than Furman (19-12-0) last year.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 80.9 154.2 71.2 145.2 146.1 Coastal Carolina 73.3 154.2 74 145.2 141.7

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

Last year, the Paladins recorded 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers gave up.

Furman went 14-5 against the spread and 19-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0 Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 14-12-0

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman Coastal Carolina 15-2 Home Record 8-8 8-3 Away Record 3-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

