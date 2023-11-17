Furman vs. Coastal Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (2-1) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Furman vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Furman Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Furman (-10.5)
|-
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Furman (-10.5)
|163.5
|-650
|+460
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Furman compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Paladins games.
- Coastal Carolina compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, 14 of the Chanticleers' games went over the point total.
