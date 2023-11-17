The Furman Paladins (2-1) will play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Information

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Furman Rank Furman AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 73.3 136th 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 74 290th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.7 65th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 20th 9.4 3pt Made 7.2 200th 11th 16.6 Assists 12.4 230th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

