The Furman Paladins (2-1) square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Furman vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Furman Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Furman (-10.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Furman (-10.5) 163.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Betting Trends (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Chanticleers covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Furman went 19-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 17 Paladins games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.