Charleston Southern vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. Charleston Southern matchup.
Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Charleston Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-23.5)
|145.5
|-10000
|+1800
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|NC State (-23.5)
|144.5
|-10000
|+2200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charleston Southern vs. NC State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Charleston Southern won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Buccaneers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
- NC State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- Wolfpack games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
