How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents knocked down.
- In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
- The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys ranked 312th.
- Last year, the Cougars scored eight more points per game (80.1) than the Cowboys gave up (72.1).
- When Charleston (SC) scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 24-2.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (10.5, 35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Iona
|W 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Duquesne
|L 90-72
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|L 73-64
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
