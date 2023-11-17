The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cougars had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
  • The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys ranked 312th.
  • Last year, the Cougars scored eight more points per game (80.1) than the Cowboys gave up (72.1).
  • When Charleston (SC) scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 24-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Iona W 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Duquesne L 90-72 Navy Alumni Hall
11/16/2023 Vermont L 73-64 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Wyoming - HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena

