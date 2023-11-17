The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) play the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will begin at 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank
241st 69.2 Points Scored 80.1 16th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
312th 29.1 Rebounds 37.2 5th
323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 9.9 10th
324th 11.1 Assists 13.7 128th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

