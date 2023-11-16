The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents knocked down.

In games Presbyterian shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 2-5 overall.

The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ospreys ranked 241st.

Last year, the Blue Hose scored 63.2 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys allowed.

Presbyterian went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Presbyterian scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 57.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Blue Hose played better at home last year, allowing 66 points per game, compared to 73.1 on the road.

Presbyterian sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.9 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule