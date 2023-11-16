Thursday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) squaring off at HTC Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 78, Coastal Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-13.3)

Wichita State (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

Last year, Coastal Carolina was 136th in the nation offensively (73.3 points scored per game) and 290th on defense (74 points conceded).

With 33.7 rebounds per game and 33 rebounds allowed, the Chanticleers were 65th and 299th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Coastal Carolina was ranked 230th in college basketball in assists with 12.4 per game.

Last year, the Chanticleers were 200th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Defensively, Coastal Carolina was 0-worst in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.8 last season. It was 288th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.5%.

The Chanticleers attempted 37.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.3% of the Chanticleers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.7% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.