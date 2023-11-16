The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Coastal Carolina put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.6% from the field.

The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Shockers finished 204th.

The Chanticleers averaged only 4.8 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Shockers allowed (68.5).

Coastal Carolina put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 away.

At home, Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than away (26.8%).

