How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Coastal Carolina put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Shockers finished 204th.
- The Chanticleers averaged only 4.8 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Shockers allowed (68.5).
- Coastal Carolina put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
- The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 away.
- At home, Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than away (26.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Piedmont
|W 88-86
|HTC Center
|11/16/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.