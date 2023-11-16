The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) meet the Vermont Catamounts (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will begin at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 80.1 16th 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 37.2 5th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 9.9 10th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.7 128th 5th 8.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

