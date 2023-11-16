The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) face the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Catamounts allowed to opponents.

In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Catamounts ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished fifth.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars scored were 13.2 more points than the Catamounts gave up (66.9).

When Charleston (SC) put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 27-3.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Cougars played better at home last year, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Charleston (SC) fared worse in home games last season, sinking 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in away games.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule