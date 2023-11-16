How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) face the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Catamounts allowed to opponents.
- In games Charleston (SC) shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Catamounts ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished fifth.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars scored were 13.2 more points than the Catamounts gave up (66.9).
- When Charleston (SC) put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 27-3.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cougars played better at home last year, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Charleston (SC) fared worse in home games last season, sinking 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in away games.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Iona
|W 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Duquesne
|L 90-72
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
