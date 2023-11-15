Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Considering a bet on Teravainen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 15 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of 15 games this year.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 15 Games 5 10 Points 2 9 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.