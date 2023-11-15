Wednesday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) squaring off at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 84, South Carolina Upstate 55

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-29.5)

East Carolina (-29.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

With 68.7 points per game on offense, South Carolina Upstate ranked 255th in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 69.5 points per contest, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

The Spartans averaged 29.2 rebounds per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (270th-ranked).

South Carolina Upstate delivered 11.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 289th in college basketball.

The Spartans averaged 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

The Spartans ranked 274th in college basketball with 6.5 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 204th with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

With 6.6 threes conceded per game, South Carolina Upstate ranked 100th in the country. It allowed a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

South Carolina Upstate attempted 36 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65% of the shots it took (and 74.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.4 treys per contest, which were 35% of its shots (and 25.9% of the team's buckets).

