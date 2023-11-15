South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) take on the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Carolina (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1000
|+650
|FanDuel
|East Carolina (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1400
|+760
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Carolina Upstate compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.
- The Spartans were an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Pirates and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.
South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- South Carolina Upstate, based on its national championship odds (+4000), ranks significantly better (20th-best in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (242nd).
- The implied probability of South Carolina Upstate winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.
