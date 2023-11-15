How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's soccer schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Mexico taking on Venezuela in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs Venezuela
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: United States vs Burkina Faso
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand vs Germany
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs Korea Republic
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: CAF Women's Champions League
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Belgium vs Serbia
- League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
- League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
- League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Israel vs Switzerland
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa FC vs SC Casablanca
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Danubio
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
